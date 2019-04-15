Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $90.15. 16,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/weybosset-research-management-llc-has-6-04-million-stake-in-aptiv-plc-aptv.html.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.