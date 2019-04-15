Western Digital (WDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,522. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,932,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,696.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,813 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.