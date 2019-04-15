Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.11

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 31697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 133,718 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 308,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000.
Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GDO)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
