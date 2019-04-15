Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 700,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.18. 326,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

