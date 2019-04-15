Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $86.61. 15,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,965. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $87.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

