West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.33, for a total transaction of $10,863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,388.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,783. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,217.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $837.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/west-coast-financial-llc-sells-1235-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.