Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,954. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/wendell-david-associates-inc-decreases-holdings-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.