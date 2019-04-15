Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) & Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Head to Head Analysis

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wellesley Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.28 $5.99 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.11 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 16.54% 9.60% 0.71% Prudential Bancorp 22.92% N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential Bancorp beats Wellesley Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 30, 2018, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 9 additional full-service financial centers, including 7 in Philadelphia; 1 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and 1 in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

