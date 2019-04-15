Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,304 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 422,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,141. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,760 shares of company stock valued at $606,463 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

