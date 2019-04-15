Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $127.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/weingarten-realty-investors-wri-shares-bought-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co.html.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.