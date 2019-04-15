Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $402,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $242,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.81. 512,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,271. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.68 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.17.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

