Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,375,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 183.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.10. 335,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

