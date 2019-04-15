WeAreSatoshi Achieves Market Capitalization of $943,387.00 (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market capitalization of $943,387.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.02364448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010382 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000352 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001424 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.