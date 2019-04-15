We Are One Seven LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marchex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Marchex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 million, a PE ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.57. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

