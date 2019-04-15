WaykiChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00005606 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.68. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00380010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.01395806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00218522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005895 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.