Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Holdings Trimmed by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $7,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $378,868,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,138,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,288,000 after acquiring an additional 405,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,478. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Holdings Trimmed by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/waste-connections-inc-wcn-holdings-trimmed-by-tandem-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.