Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 70,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 92,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $67,427.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,620 shares in the company, valued at $336,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $988.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.10 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

