Warburg Research Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (NEM)

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €116.75 ($135.76).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €152.30 ($177.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.69. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €89.70 ($104.30) and a 52 week high of €156.40 ($181.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

