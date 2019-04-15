Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.66 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $2.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00007970 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and DragonEX. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025478 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006288 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

