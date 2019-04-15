Wacker Chemie (WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.13 ($114.10).

WCH stock opened at €81.44 ($94.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 1 year high of €157.05 ($182.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

