W W Grainger (GWW) Lowered to Underperform at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $308.99 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

