W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 71,804 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 95.43%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

