vTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. vTorrent has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 775.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000225 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,190.50 or 2.41744108 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00115654 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About vTorrent

VTR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

