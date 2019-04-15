Vistra Energy (VST) PT Raised to $36.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

VST opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. FMR LLC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,442,000 after buying an additional 11,818,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,427,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 16,095.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,600,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 2,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,728,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,107 shares during the period.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

