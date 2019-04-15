Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after acquiring an additional 249,541 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $460.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

