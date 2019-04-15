Visa Inc (V) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 924,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $138,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $159.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $320.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $159.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

