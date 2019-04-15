Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UYG opened at $43.41 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

