Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,523 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentiere Capital AG bought a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth $3,513,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Red Hat by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,809 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Red Hat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter valued at $14,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

RHT stock opened at $182.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.41.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

