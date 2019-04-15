Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 382.6% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 526.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

