Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 101,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

