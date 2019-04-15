Virgin Orbit satellite-launching plane to take off from Guam

A company owned by billionaire Richard Branson is picking Guam as a site because of its airplane-launched satellite services.
Virgin Orbit intends to launch satellites from a rocket released with a personalized Boeing 747. It has another site in California.
The Business said Thursday the U.S. Air Force will allow it to remove from the U.S. territory’s Anderson Air Force Base. Guam’s international airport is looking for a Federal Aviation Administration permit to host launches.
The satellites will be for communications, research and other uses. The U.S. army is predicted to be an individual customer.
Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen began a business that is going to perform similar launches.