Vipshop (VIPS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 7,692,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,529,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $26.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/vipshop-vips-stock-price-down-5-6.html.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.