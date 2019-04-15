VINchain Price Reaches $0.0058 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $464,244.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00383395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.01379294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00215832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005973 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.