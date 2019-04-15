Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,020,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nomura downgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Olin stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 986,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

