Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $28.05. 3,675,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,999. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.63, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.22. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/viking-fund-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.