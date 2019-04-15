Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

