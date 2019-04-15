Vericel (VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 3.02. Vericel has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $135,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,125 shares of company stock worth $781,875. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vericel by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.