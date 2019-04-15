VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 483631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

In other news, Director George Adams sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at C$10,229.85.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

