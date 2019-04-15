Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125.75 ($1.64).

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

LON VEC opened at GBX 73.15 ($0.96) on Monday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.41). The firm has a market cap of $485.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

