Vapotherm (VAPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.82. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

