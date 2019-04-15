Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 409,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,227,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.30. 64,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,791. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

