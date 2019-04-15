Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.48 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

