Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,631,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,318. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $1.4551 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

