Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Stake Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,544,000 after buying an additional 18,450,463 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,687,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,820 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,824,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 730,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $87.45. 669,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,061. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

