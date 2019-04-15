Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 690.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 159,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 6,677,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,855. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-shares-bought-by-first-command-financial-services-inc.html.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.