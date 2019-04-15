Valvoline (VVV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Separately, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 662,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 533,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $33,769,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 376,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.