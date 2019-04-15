ValuEngine Lowers Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Sell

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

