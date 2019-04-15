ValuEngine Lowers Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Sell

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,941. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

