Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.45 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

