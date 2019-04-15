US Concrete Inc (USCR) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,441 shares during the period. US Concrete makes up about 2.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 143,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,003. The stock has a market cap of $736.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,432 shares of company stock worth $641,166. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

